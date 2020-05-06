Salman Khan's New Initiative 'Being Haangryy' Praised By Netizens

Salman Khan is often seen helping those in need whenever he can. Salman Khan donates mostly through his organisation Being Human. Recently, the actor made rounds on the internet for another good deed towards society. Salman Khan’s production house has now come up with food trucks in Mumbai who are providing food facility to the people of Mumbai.

The food trucks by Salman Khan are named as Being Haangryy. A twitter user shared a video of one such Being Haangryy food truck that was placed near Khar station in Mumbai. In the video, people from the Being Haangryy food truck are seen distributing food essentials to the people in need. People are seen following all the social distancing rules while collecting the food supplies from the Being Haangryy food truck. The twitter user who shared the video thanked Salman Khan for his Being Haangryy food trucks. He also thanked Salman Khan for being there for the people and silently doing service to mankind during such tough times. He further urged Khan’s fans to do their bit towards the society.

See the tweets here

Thank you @Beingsalmankhan bhai for being there and silently doing something which is needed,service to mankind is service to the almighty!!!Jai Ho!!! I shall surely try and do my bit following the lockdown norms and request our Fanclub family to practice the same #BeingHaangryy pic.twitter.com/nOeQncO9Er — Rahul.N.Kanal (@Iamrahulkanal) May 6, 2020

As soon as the videos of Being Haangryy started going viral on social media, Salman Khan’s fans started showering their praises for the actor and his efforts. His fans thanked him for helping people during these times of crisis. Salman Khan’s good deeds and his generous donations and efforts in helping people in need has made him a household name.

Salman Khan being praised by netizens

@BeingSalmanKhan In this time of lockdown, poor people have nothing to eat, You constantly coming forward to help needy by supplying ration & deposited money in their acc has won hearts of millions of people & inspire us to do social work #BeingHaangryy pic.twitter.com/8vpek2DMIw — RENU❤SID-MYCHERRYPIE (@RENULOVESID) May 6, 2020

BEING HUMAN is this famous bcoz Salman just dont use it as a tag only,He live with it..Its his hard work and passion for helping poor and needy people which has made BH a household name in India🙌#BeingHaangryy pic.twitter.com/GLJIxttvpm — BeingHonest (@Itsss_Shivam) May 6, 2020

Salman Khan was shooting for his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai when the nationwide lockdown was imposed to stop the spread of Coronavirus. The actor is currently stuck in his Panvel farmhouse with a few of his friends and family. Apart from his family, some Bollywood celebrities like Jacqueline Fernandez, Iulia Vantur, Waluscha De Sousa are also in the farmhouse. Recently the actor took to his Instagram to share a video in which he is seen helping the local villagers with food supplies. Recently the actor has also pledged to bear the expenses of daily wage workers of the film industry.

