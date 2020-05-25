Salman Khan Launches His New Grooming Brand FRSH, Watch Video

Salman Khan was spending his time with at his Panvel farmhouse amidst COVID lockdown with his family and friends. He was seen making the most of his lockdown time as the actor made a video song with Jaqueline Fernandez. Recently, he posted another video, where he talked about his new brand. It was also shot at his Panvel farmhouse. Read more to know about Khan’s new grooming and personal care brand here:

Salman Khan launches FRSH

Taking to his social media handle on May 25, 2020, Salman Khan launched his new grooming and personal care brand FRSH. Khan is always seen releasing his films on the occasion of Eid but due to COVID-19 lockdown, film releases and film shoots have been put on a hold. However, it did not stop Khan from a new launch as he decided to make the most of this opportunity and gave his fans FRSH. The first product that Salman Khan’s FRSH decided to launch was hand sanitizers. It is the need of the hour and is more important than deodorants and perfumes, the actor said.

In the video post, Khan talks about his new brand and says, “FRSH is spelt as F-R-S-H.” Giving the logic behind this, the actor jokingly said that if ‘there’ can be substituted with ‘thr’ then why cannot we substitute ‘fresh’ with ‘FRSH’. He talked about how it is important to sanitise. In the video, he also says that after a few days they will launch other products like deodorants, body wipe, and perfumes. He talked about how the quality of FRSH is and also mention that the prices will be affordable.

He captioned the video by saying, “Launching my new grooming and personal care brand FRSH!! @frshgrooming Yeh kya hai? Kiska hai? Kiske liye hai? Aur yeh kab aur kahaan milega? Yeh aapka aur mera, yani ke hamara brand hai! Bohot kuch layega aap tak. Filhal Sanitizers laraha hai. Aap ke liye hai, taaki aap safe aur saaf raho, yeh milega apko pehle FRSH ki website aur phir har jagah. Link bio me hai. Try karo @frshgrooming ko follow karo #RahoFrshRahoSafe.” Here is the video:

