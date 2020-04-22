Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan Duo's First Movie 'Karan Arjun': Know Interesting Trivia

Popular for the dialogue 'Mere Karan Arjun aenge', the movie Karan Arjun is considered as one of the cult movies of Bollywood. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in the lead roles as Arjun and Karan, respectively. The film is about two sons to set out to take revenge for their father’s death only to die and come back years later after they are reincarnated. Here are some interesting facts about the movie you would be interested to know.

Interesting facts: Karan Arjun

The first film of the Khan duo

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were established actors before they collaborated for this film. This was the first film of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan together.

Also Read: Farhan Akhtar's 'Dil Dhadakne Do' And Other Films That Feature NRI Characters

The original title

The film Karan Arjun was initially titled as Kaynaat. Also, Ajay Devgn was the first choice of the makers for the role of Salman Khan as Karan. However, later Ajay Devgn offered to play the role of Shah Rukh Khan but after a lot of issues, Ajay Devgn walked out of the film himself.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan And Shahid Kapoor Starrer 36 'China Town's' Lesser-known Facts

This was Shah Rukh Khan’s second blockbuster film in 1995

Shah Rukh Khan had teamed up with Kajol for the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge which released in the same year as Karan Arjun. This film thus became the second highest-grossing film after DDLJ, making Shah Rukh Khan a superstar with back-to-back hits.

Salman Khan’s first movie where he went bare-chested

Salman Khan exposed his bare chest body for the first time on-screen, in the movie Karan Arjun. It was reported the actor worked hard to make a good physique and had also waxed his body.

Mamta Kulkarni’s role

Mamta Kulkarni had a backless scene in the movie Karan Arjun which created an uproar. This role was first offered to Karisma Kapoor but the latter rejected it. She also made an allegation that Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan went against her and made jokes about her. However, the duo put a stop on these allegations claiming they were false.

Also Read: Salman Khan's 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' Songs Sung By SP Balasubrahmanyam

Also Read: Salman Khan & Madhuri Dixit's Best Moments From Their Hit Bollywood Movies

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.