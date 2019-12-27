Salman Khan's Fans Gather On The Streets To Wish Their Bhai

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has a massive and loyal fan following. Salman turned 54-years-old today on December 27, 2019. On this special occasion, his admirers left no stone unturned to show their love as they came out to wish him. Read to know more.

Fans gather in the streets to wish Salman Khan

Salman Khan celebrated his special day by throwing a party at a residence in Bandra, Mumbai. The actors' fan gathered outside the house to get a glimpse of the superstar and wish him a happy birthday. First, Salman cut his birthday cake with the paparazzi present there. His Dabangg 3 co-stars, Sonakshi Sinha and Kiccha Sudeep were also present with him. Salman's bodyguard, Shera was seen holding the cake, while he cuts it.

Later, Salman also cut a four-storey birthday cake. It was with his father Salim Khan, mother Salman Khan and nephew Ahil Sharma at his birthday party inside the house. Celebrities like Tusshar Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Daisy Shah, Sangeeta Bijlani, Aayush Sharma, Salim Khan, Helen, Atul Agnihotri with Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Arbaaz Khan's son and more were seen at the bash.

Take a look at some of the pictures and videos

Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 is running in theatres having a decent hold at the box office. The film collected around ₹119 crores in six days of its release. It became Salman’s 15th consecutive film to enter the ₹100 crore club. Dabangg 3 will now compete with Good Newwz on the big screen, which also has great hype and reviews.

