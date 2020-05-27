Bhagyashree Was Afraid Of Link-up Rumours With Salman Khan During 'Maine Pyar Kiya'?

Salman Khan's first film as a leading man in Bollywood was Maine Pyar Kiya which released back in 1989. The Sooraj Barjatya directorial film featured actor Bhagyashree alongside Salman Khan, who was making her film debut with Maine Pyar Kiya. The film has evidently garnered a cult-classic status today as it is still reportedly loved by fans and is regularly aired on television channels. Through the years, there have been a number of behind the scenes stories which have come to light either by Salman Khan or other cast members of the film and one such story has been revealed by the leading lady of Maine Pyar Kiya, Bhagyashree.

Bhagyashree shares Maine Pyar Kiya BTS story

Bhagyashree has often given interviews about the making of Maine Pyar Kiya and revealed how Salman Khan would prank and tease her during the production. During one such interview, Bhagyashree had revealed that Salman Khan was the first one to know about her relationship with her now-husband Himalaya. Bhagyashree had chosen to keep her love life under the wraps.

During the production of the song Dil Deewana, Salman Khan would whisper the lyrics of the song in Bhagyashree's ears, as revealed by the actor herself. Though Bhagyashree could not understand Salman's behaviour, she was afraid that people would start linking her up with Salman Khan together. Bhagyashree also warned Salman Khan about the same.

It was revealed by Bhagyashree that Salman Khan had already suspected that she has a man in her life which is why he would teaser her by singing the romantic song. After this revelation made by Salman, he also invited Himalaya to the sets of Maine Pyar Kiya and the two were very cordial when they met, as expressed by Bhagyashree.

Talking about her husband Himalaya, Bhagyashree had stated in an interview with an entertainment portal that he is very possessive of her and is not comfortable watching her romance other men on-screen. Bhagyashree has also stated that her in-laws have been more comfortable with her working on-screen than her husband. But, in conclusion, Bhagyashree also stated that she does not regret taking a break from films for her husband in any form.

Image courtesy - Still from Dil Deewana

