Salman Khan Eyes Diwali Release For 'Radhe,' Chalks Out Dates For 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'

With the Maharashtra government granting permissions for resumption in shootings, many film stars are set to return to work soon. Bollywood’s superstar Salman Khan and Disha Patani who were shooting for their next film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, is set to resume work. The actor had blocked Eid 2020 for its release. However, due to the lockdown, the release was postponed. Now, as the unlock 1 has begun, the superstar will be returning to work and as per the latest report by a leading publication, Salman is already planning the schedule of three films.

Salman Khan reworking on dates for his upcoming films

According to the reports, Salman has chalked out his schedules of returning to work on his three films. Reportedly, first, the Wanted actor will shoot for the remaining song of Radhe with Disha. Initially, the shoot was planned in Azerbaijan. However, now, according to reports, it will be shot in a studio. Also, all the remaining work on the film will be reportedly completed post lockdown. The report also stated that the makers of the film and Salman are eyeing a Diwali release for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Apart from this, Salman is also reportedly reworking his dates to adjust schedule in a way to meet Eid 2021 release of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

The film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali stars Pooja Hegde along with Salman Khan. The film is a collaboration of Salman with Sajid Nadiadwala and is helmed by Farhad Samji. As per the representative of the Khan family, after being unable to meet his fans on Eid this year, Salman wants to bowl them over with his 2021 Eid offering. Apart from this, Salman will also be seen in a special role in Aayush Sharma starrer Guns of North which is the Hindi remake of Marathi film, Mulshi Pattern. As per the reports, the actor who is playing the role a Sikh cop in the film will join the crew only in the last leg.

