Salman Khan’s 'Tiger' Series: Third Installment To Be Directed By Maneesh Sharma?

Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger series has been a huge hit at the box-office. Both the movies, Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) were commercially successful movies with a very high budget. The rumours of the third instalment to the series has made fans very excited and left them eagerly waiting for more updates. Just like the first two movies of the series, this one too will have a different director, who is reported to be Maneesh Sharma. Read further ahead to know more.

Maneesh Sharma to direct the third instalment of Salman Khan’s Tiger series?

Keeping themselves away from all the chaos happening around, the team of Yash Raj Films has reportedly started working on the third part of Salman Khan’s Tiger series. Earlier, it was rumoured that the director of the first movie, Ek Tha Tiger, who is Kabir Khan, will be returning to direct the third part too. But, the directors cleared the air and shut down all such rumours by talking about it during a media interaction. Kabir Khan reportedly said that if he had to do Tiger 3, he would have also directed the second instalment, Tiger Zinda Hai that released in 2017. The director reportedly revealed that sequels can be bigger and better but as a storyteller, he doesn’t get excited by them.

Out of all the names of many movie makers that came up for the direction of the movie, Maneesh Sharma has reportedly been finalised. Producer of the movie, Aditya Chopra has reportedly handed over the project of Salman Khan starrer Tiger series’ third part to Maneesh Sharma. Reports suggest that Aditya Chopra wants a new director for every edition of the series so that it has a distinct voice.

The producer has reportedly finalised Maneesh Sharma as he believes that he will bring a new dimension to the action franchise, and Aditya Chopra and Jaideep Sahni have developed the story and screenplay. The third instalment to the Tiger series is expected to be Salman Khan’s largest scale movie till date. The movie will be shot across many countries.

