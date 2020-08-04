Salman Khan And Family Pose While Flaunting Their Rakhis On Raksha Bandhan, See Pic

Salman Khan recently shared pictures with his brothers, brothers-in-law and close friends. They are seen posing, flaunting their Rakhis on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The actor appeared with his close ones in a frame after a long time. Read to know.

Also Read | Arbaaz Khan Reacts To Abhinav Kashyap's Allegation, Says 'We Are Taking Legal Action'

Salman Khan and family flaunts Rakhis

Salman Khan has been quite active on his Instagram handle, where he has more than 34 million followers. The actor took to the social media platform to celebrate the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. He shared a couple of pictures with his family and friends. In it, Salman Khan along with brothers Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, and brothers-in-law Atul Agnihotri, Aayush Sharma, along with some friends are seen posing in a boxing style, hiding their face and flaunting their Rakhis. In the second picture, all of them are seen posing by showing their face and still flaunting their Rakhis. Salman Khan captioned the post, “Happy Raksha Bandhan”.

Image Source: beingsalmankhan Instagram

Just as the actor shared the picture on his social media, it went viral. The post gained over seven lakh likes in no-time. Fans have spammed the comment section of the post with comments wishing him the same and all of them good luck and blessings. Many also expressed how much they love Salman Khan through the comments.

Also Read | Arbaaz Khan Slams 'idle Minds' Amid Ongoing Rage Against Salman Khan After Sushant's Death

On the work front

Salman Khan was last seen on the big-screen in Dabangg 3 (2019). The movie also cast Sonakshi Sinha, debutant Saiee Manjrekar, and South superstar Sudeep. The Prabhu Deva directorial was loved by the fans as it was a super successful commercial movie, having entered the â‚¹200 crores club and reportedly making â‚¹230 crores at the box-office, worldwide.

Also Read | Arbaaz Khan Reacts To Abhinav Kashyap's 'Being Human' Jibe; Says 'Have Taken Legal Action'

Salman Khan was all set for his Eid 2020 release as the actor was going to be seen on the silver-screen with Disha Patani in Radhe: The Unwanted Cop, that was scheduled for a theatrical release during Eid 2020. But, the movie had to be postponed due to the global pandemic. Salman Khan will also be seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali that is expected to have a theatrical release during the Eid 2021. The movie reportedly casts Pooja Hegde opposite Salman Khan.

Also Read | Salman Khan's 'Dabangg' Franchise To Get An Animated Series? Arbaaz Khan Reveals Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.