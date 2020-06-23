This Day That Year: Salman Sheds Weight For 'Dabangg 3' & Other Events That Made The News

Numerous events have made headlines in the last couple of years on this day. From Salman Khan portraying a 20-year-old character in Dabangg 3 to Indian Film Academy Awards second-day updates, here is a compilation of some of the events which happened in the past on this day. Read on:

Salman Khan as 20-year-old Chulbul

The makers of Dabangg 3 announced the sequel of the hit franchise in 2018. According to reports, the shooting of Prabhudeva directorial began from Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh. Alongside Salman Khan, the action flick features Sonakshi Sinha reprising the role of Rajjo, Chulbul Pandey’s wife.

Dabangg 3 narrates the story of Chulbul through flashbacks, and the actor reportedly started preparing for the portions during this time two years ago. So, the makers announced that Salman Khan would play the role of 20-year-old Chulbul Pandey in the movie. He also had to shed a lot of weight to fit in for the younger character. Meanwhile, Khan kept updating his fans and followers by sharing stills from the shooting of Dabangg 3 on his official Instagram account.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan asked producers to replace a song

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starred in Fanney Khan alongside Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. Helmed by debutant Atul Manjrekar, the musical comedy flick came out in 2018. According to reports, she was to groove to an item song. However, she was upset with the lyrics and asked the makers to edit the same. Moreover, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also asked them to replace the song, to which the producers agreed.

Kabir Singh leaked online

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s Kabir Singh opened to a great response at the box-office on its opening day. However, the romantic movie reportedly got leaked online within hours of its release. As per reports, it fell to piracy as Tamilrockers leaked the flick on the internet. Kabir Singh earned over ₹20 crores at the box office on its first day, becoming Kapoor’s biggest opening till date. But it garnered criticism as critics said it glorified misogyny and toxic masculinity.

IIFA 2018 second-day highlights

One of the most popular Bollywood events, IIFA 2018 kick-started on June 22, 2018. According to reports, the first leg of IIFA 2018 began at 7 pm in Bangkok’s Siam Niramit Theatre, which is the world’s highest stage. The star-studded ceremony took place between June 22, 2018, to June 24, 2018.

The three-day extravaganza made fans as well as stars jolly, who could not keep calm for the event. The 19th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards marked a comeback to Thailand after ten years. So, here are the highlights from the second day of the carnival. Check photos:

If rehearsals look this fun, we can only imagine what @arjunk26 and @kritisanon have in store for us at #IIFA2018 pic.twitter.com/ZZnC7Bka8v — IIFA (@IIFA) June 23, 2018

Bachna ae haseeno, #Ranbir aa gaya!

He is all set to blow the audience away with his performance at #IIFA2018 pic.twitter.com/RUFX6ZBlXR — IIFA (@IIFA) June 23, 2018

