Throwback To Salman Khan's Famous Love Song 'Dil Diyan Gallan' From 'Tiger Zinda Hai'

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan's movie Tiger Zinda Hai takes one on the journey of Zoya and Tiger, two secret agents who join in to rescue a group of nurses who are held hostage by a terrorist organization. The popular and romantic song, Dil Diyan Gallan is not only a visual treat but almost every girl's fairytale moment. The song was shot in the Austrian Alps in the snow-covered mountains, the song is a beautiful and subtle way a lover makes up to his beloved, says lyricist, Irshad Kamil.

The makers not only featured Austrian Alps but also its art, culture, and music in the song making it a visual delight. Dil Diyan Gallan from Tiger Zinda Hai showcases Salman and Katrina dancing in a museum covered with art. The best shot showcases Katrina walking through the door in her baby pink strapless gown and Salman starring at her in his black tuxedo.

A special part of the song was shot in the streets of Innsbruck, a small town where the streets were emptied and viewers were asked to vacate the area for the shoot on a highly busy day. The team was worried if they could get the area empty and fortunately they got what they needed for the shot. The shot was beautiful with tiny lanterns all spread on the streets and covered with huge lanterns flying in the sky. Check out the beautiful video starring Salman and Katrina below.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar, through the love song Dil Diyan Gallan, wanted to show the maturity and love between Zoya and Tiger. Katrina talks about Zafar's vision and how he wanted to show a certain stillness, happiness and comfort in the togetherness of the couple. Vaibhavi Merchant choreographed the romantic number starring Salman and Katrina.

Acclaimed music directors, Vishal and Shekhar spoke about their experience working with Atif Aslam for the first time and how wonderful it was to see the song come through. They explained more on Atif singing low after a very long time and how it made the song sound very fresh.

Salman Khan's movies have always been a treat for the masses. When it comes to Salman Khan's movies, right from the music to the action and romance scenes, people can see the magnificent to the tiny details, all being catered to. Some of Salman Khan's popular movies include Hum Sath Sath Hain, Dabangg, Tiger Zinda Hai, Ek Tha Tiger, and many more.

