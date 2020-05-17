Salman Khan's Jaw-dropping Action Sequences On Screen, Watch Here

Salman Khan has been ruling Bollywood with his power-packed movies. In his films, he does not only romance his heroines but also fights the bad guys. Salman Khan has delivered some perfect action scenes in some of his films. The audience highly appreciated the Ek Tha Tiger actor for his fantastic action sequences on screen. Take a look at some of Salman Khan's best action sequences on screen.

Salman Khan's best action sequences on screen

Wanted

Released in the year 2009, the film wanted features Salman Khan, Ayesha Takia and Prakash Raj in the lead roles. The film had a fantastic storyline where Salman Khan was initially seen as a bad guy but later was revealed to be an undercover IPS officer. The action-packed film has several jaw-dropping sequences but the fans highly appreciated the scene where Salman Khan is against the bad guys. Watch the full scene below..

Kick

The film released in the year 2014. Apart from being famous for its amazing music, the film Kick gained a lot of popularity because of the most talked-about train scene which was in the trailer of the film as well. In the scene, Salman Khan crosses the train tracks on his cycle with a train coming towards him. Salman Khan who is on a cycle crosses the tracks in his own unique style. Watch the full scene here.

Jai Ho

The film received mixed reviews from the audience. But Jai Ho has some powerful action-packed sequences. One of the scenes is the amusement park scene. In the scene, Salman Khan beats the bad guys to protect his sister whose role is essayed by Tabu. Watch the full scene here.

Ek Tha Tiger

In the film, Salman Khan is living two lives. Originally he is a RAW agent Tiger and on the other hand, he goes undercover pretending to be Manish Chandra in order to spy on Kidwai. The film released in 2012 features several fantastic action sequences. The film also features a beautiful love story between Tiger and Zoya whose role is essayed by Katrina Kaif. Watch the trailer here.

Tiger Zinda Hai

Tiger Zinda Hai is the sequel of Ek Tha Tiger. The film released in the year 2017 and received a fantastic response from the audience. In the film Zoya and Tiger combine together to fight the biggest villain Abu Usman. The film had jaw-dropping action sequences. But the starting scene where Salman Khan fights the wolves is said to be fans' favourite scene. Watch the trailer here.

