How Salman Khan Has Set Trends Throughout His Career: From Turquoise Bracelet To Tank Tops

Salman Khan is considered as one of the finest actors in Bollywood. Along with being the versatile actor that he is, Salman Khan has always impressed the fans with his great sense in fashion. It seems like Salman Khan has changed the style statement through his films. However, over the years, the actor has given some real fashion goals and became a trendsetter for the last three decades. An actor enjoys a massive fan following of 31.9 million on Instagram. The superhero of the 80s and 90s charmed everyone with his style and still continues to do so. Keep reading to how Salman Khan has been a fashion revolution for Bollywood over the years.

Middle parted hair

With Tere Naam, Salman Khan started a new trend in hairstyles. This hairstyle was deftly picked up by his fans and was in style for many years.

Going shirtless

No one can ever think of Salman Khan without a picture where he is posing shirtless. The actor's shirtless look has also been a special part of his many action sequences. In fact, it has been a special part of his overall image in many Bollywood movies, since the early 90s.

The Turquoise Bracelet

There’s no one in the world who does not know about the Salman Khan’s iconic turquoise bracelet. The actor is never spotted in public without his silver chain bracelet which has an enormous turquoise stone in the middle. His bracelet has inspired many fans to sport a similar one and flaunt it like their favourite actor.

Leather Jackets

Salman Khan is the eternal black leather jacket guy who started the trend before anyone else. He was first spotted wearing the leather jacket in the song Dil Deewana from his film Maine Pyar Kiya. Since then, the superstar is often seen dressing casually in a black leather jacket.

Ripped Jeans

If one thinks that wearing torn jeans is a new trend, they are wrong. The ripped jeans trend was started by Salman Khan in the iconic ‘Oh Oh Jaane Jana’ song. Also, the ‘Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya’ actor rocked the shirtless and a ripped jean look which continues to steal many hearts even today.

The tank top fashion

The Andaz Apna Apna actor is also known for his bodybuilding enthusiasm. He changed his look in the late 1990s by gaining muscle and since then bodybuilding itself became a trend. After his major transformation, he has often played characters who are involved action sequences in which he shows off his machismo in a tank top.

Earrings

Earring was a trending accessory among men and it still is. Salman Khan also wore it in several movies in the early 2000s, making it a trendy accessory among his fans. He was one of the few actors who sported silver earring in Bollywood.

The bandana look

Ever since Salman’s hit film ‘Wanted’ came out, fans were stoked to see him rock the look of a gangster. The Ready actor pulled it off well with a mix of his own style. Many of us have seen how Salman’s fans have often made crazy choices and tried to pull off that look.

Dabangg sunglasses

The trend picked up rapidly when Salman Khan first donned Aviators in 2010 in his movie Dabangg. Salman Khan played the role of Chulbul Pandey in the film and made the classic Aviators all the more adorable with his quirky style of hanging the glasses on the back collar. His moustache and swagger again proved that he is the ultimate style icon of the country.

Over-the-top suits

Salman Khan is known for his simple personal style but when it comes to suiting up, it seems like the actor likes to experiment a lot. Salman has been seen wearing the quirkiest suit colours like yellow, pink, red and all shades of blue. Also, Salman’s Bigg Boss style is also a testament to how different his ‘formal style’ is.

(ALL IMAGE CREDITS: YOUTUBE AND INSTAGRAM)

