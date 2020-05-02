Salman Khan To Donate Rs 3000 To Each Artist Of AISAA In Coming Months As A Form Of Aid

Salman Khan has made several donations for the Coronavirus relief initiatives. The latest one comes in the form of Rs 3000 each, for several special artists and daily wage workers. This comes after he donated truckloads of essential items for migrant women labourers.

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Karan Tacker Reveals 'awkward' Fan Moment With Salman Khan, Says 'I Felt Timid'

Salman Khan contributes again to Coronavirus donations

Salman Khan was reported to be taking care of almost 25, 000 artists in the form of financial aid. Now reports also suggest that the actor is donating ₹3000 each for the members of the All India Special Artists Association. This is apparently the first instalment for the artists from the Dabangg actor. Salman Khan is reported to continue helping the AISAA members until the lockdown situation clams down.

Also Read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Salim Khan Takes A Leaf Out Of Salman Khan's Book, Goes Shirtless

According to an interview with a news publication, one of the members of AISAA, Pravin Rana revealed that Salman Khan has been there for them several times while not many come ahead to help them. He also added that they were shocked to see an amount of ₹3000 in their bank account updated recently. This is a unique move as no other actor has come forward to help in such a way in this situation. He recalls an earlier interaction with the actor and said that while they were shooting for Bharat, he had told them to ask for help whenever they have an emergency need.

Also Read | Rishi Kapoor's Demise: Salman Khan Says 'kaha Suna Maaf' While Sending Strength To Family

Another member of the AISAA, Shameem Ahmed said that because they don’t get to work every day, their income varies, sometimes it is difficult to meet daily needs. Ahmed revealed in the interview with a news publication that Salman Khan reached out to them when they were in dire need of help. It is reported that Salman Khan will be depositing money into the bank accounts for the coming month as well.

Also Read | Salman Khan Catches Jacqueline Fernandez Clicking His Gym Pic 'chori Chori Chupke Chupke'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.