Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 3': Interesting Trivia About The Film

Salman Khan's 2019 film Dabangg 3 marked the third installment to the cult cop franchise. Salman Khan was back with a bang to entice the audience as the free-spirited Chulbul Pandey. The movie was directed by Prabhudeva and also saw Sonakshi Sinha reprise her role as Chulbul's wife Rajjo.

The film Dabangg 3 also starred Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan who played his reel life brother Makkhi in the movie too. The movie reportedly managed to amass Rs 230.93 crores at the box office. Here are some interesting trivia attached to the Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 which you should know about.

The Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 has these unmissable trivia attached to it

Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey's younger days was the prime focus in the movie

Salman Khan portrayed a much younger Chulbul Pandey in the movie. Dabangg 3 saw Chulbul's romance with his first love Khushi portrayed by Saei Manjrekar. The movie also lets the audience know the real reason behind Chulbul Pandey becoming a tough cop.

Salman Khan collaborated with Prabhudeva for the second time for Dabangg 3

Dabangg 3 marked the second collaboration of Salman Khan with director Prabhudeva. Salman had previously worked with him in the blockbuster movie Wanted. Wanted got released in the year 2009.

Pramod Khanna stepped into the shoes of his brother, the late actor Vinod Khanna

The late actor Vinod Khanna passed away on April 27, 2017. He essayed the role of Salman Khan's father in the previous two movies. After his demise, his brother Pramod Khanna stepped into his shoes to play Chulbul Pandey's father due to their uncanny resemblance.

Kajol rejected to star in the film

According to media reports, Kajol was also offered to play a part in the movie. Reportedly, she was offered a negative role in the movie. However, the actor wanted a meaty part as equal to Salman in the film so she went on to decline the offer.

