Salman Khan’s 'Jai Ho' Had Interesting Trivia That Fans Should Know; Read Here

Jai Ho stars Salman Khan, Tabu, Daisy Shah, Danny Denzongpa, and Aditya Pancholi in pivotal roles. Helmed by Sohail Khan, this action drama flick is an official remake of Telugu movie, Stalin. It also features Sunil Shetty and Genelia D'Souza in supporting roles.

Released in 2014, Jai Ho garnered mixed reviews from the audience and the critics alike. According to reports, it earned over Rs 183 crores and had a successful run at the box office. Therefore, we have compiled some of the interesting facts about Jai Ho that you must know.

Interesting facts about Salman Khan’s Jai Ho:

Reportedly, Salman Khan painted the posters of the movie himself. Moreover, he urged his fans to make Jai Ho poster by sharing a link on twitter. Salman Khan and Tabu co-starred in Jai ho after 14 years. Earlier, they worked together in 1999 Hindi drama Hum Saath Saath Hain. Everyone expected Jai Ho to be a record-breaker just like Salman Khan’s earlier films, which were considered blockbusters by the box office India. However, this action-drama flick hardly managed to cross Rs 100 crores. Sohail Khan marked his return as the director after a huge gap. Bollywood actors including Aditya Pancholi, Sunil Shetty, Genelia D’Souza, Vatsal Seth, Pulkit Samrat, Mukul Dev, Tulip Joshi, Mahesh Manjrekar and Nauheed Cyrusi played small roles in Jai Ho. However, their parts were quite prominent in the film. Also read: Salman Khan And Sohail Khan's Action-thriller 'Sher Khan' Pushed To 2022? Also read: From Salman Khan To Jaaved Jaaferi; Here Are Celebs Who Made News Today According to reports, Jai Ho was previously titled as Mental. Jai Ho marked the reunion of Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Mohnish Bahl who worked together in numerous films. Last, they co-starred in this film after Heroes, which was released in 2008. As per reports, Salman Khan wanted Shashi Kapoor’s son, Kunal to star in Jai Ho. He was a line producer of the film. However, Kunal turned down the actor’s offer as he was not interested in acting in movies. Salman Khan approached Naseeruddin Shah for Danny Denzongpa's part. However, he refused to act in the film. On the other hand, Denzongpa revealed that he did the movie for Salman Khan.

