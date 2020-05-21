Salman Khan Starrer 'Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge' Memorable Songs Will Take You Back In Time

The Dabangg Khan of Bollywood, Salman Khan has been ruling the silver screens for over three decades ever since his debut in the Hindi film industry. Khan has had an illustrious career and continues to enjoy a massive fandom across the globe. Over the span of three decades, Salman Khan has starred in some cult films that have stayed with the audience till date. One of his iconic films that are widely known for its songs is 2000's Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge.

Starring Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles, the romantic-drama was the fifth-highest grossing Bollywood film of that year. The David Dhawan directorial is extremely popular among the masses for some of his iconic songs. The film has a sum total of nine songs, and most of them are deemed iconic by their fans. Here is a list of some of the most memorable songs from the Salman Khan starrer, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge:

1) Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge

The title track of the movie, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge became one of the most popular songs of that era and has stayed with the audience to date. The song is sung by veteran singers Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu and Sunita Rao while the music of the song is composed by Himesh Reshammiya and its lyrics are penned by Sudhakar Sharma. The music video of the song stars Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Kashmira Shah, and Johnny Lever in it.

2) Chamiya

Yet another iconic song from the movie, Chamiya is one of the dance numbers from Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge. The song is sung by Alka Yagnik along with Sonu Nigam. The music video of the song too stars Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Kashmira Shah, and Johnny Lever in it.

3) Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

One of the songs that top the playlist of several wedding performances till date is Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. The song is yet another dance number which is sung by Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, Shankar Mahadevan, and Suresh Wadkar. Along with Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor, its music video also stars Anupam Kher.

4) Tera Pallu

With over 108 million views on its music video on YouTube, Tera Pallu is the most famous song of the film on YouTube. Yet another song from the film, sung by Alka Yagnik and Sonu Nigam, it is a romantic dance number starring Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor. Check out the music video below:

