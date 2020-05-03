Salman Khan And Amitabh Bachchan Starrer 'God Tussi Great Ho's' Lesser-known Facts

Salman Khan is among the top actors in Bollywood today. The actor is known best for the Dabangg roles that he plays. Salman is always appreciated for the excellent acting skills. Salman Khan made his acting debut in the 1989 romantic drama film Main Pyar Kiya. The star has appeared in more than 70 films as a lead since then. With each passing year, Salman Khan’s performance and choice of films have been getting better.

In 2008, Salman Khan played the lead character in Rumi Jaffery’s God Tussi Great Ho. The lead cast of the movie also includes Amitabh Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra. The plot of the film revolves around a TV anchor who keeps on blaming God for his unsuccessful life. God appears in front of him one day and gives him God's Power for 10 days just to see how he manages to keep everyone happy. Here are the lesser-known facts about God Tussi Great Ho. Read ahead to know more:

God Tussi Great Ho lesser-known facts

Director Rumi Jaffery denied his movie was a remake of Bruce Almighty (2003) before the film released and claimed that it was inspired by an Indian folktale about a Brahmin.

Originally, the movie was titled God is Great, but Salman Khan suggested it needed an Indian touch and suggested God Tussi Great Ho instead. The word Tussi means 'you' in Punjabi.

The movie is writer Rumi Jaffery's directional debut.

Rumi Jaffery only stepped into direction due to encouragement from Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan who signed on to play key roles too.

The movie took over three years to release due to various reasons/rumours of Salman Khan being arrested, Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra not getting along with each other and Amitabh Bachchan falling ill, amongst other unconfirmed reasons.

Salman Khan was apparently unimpressed with the initial promo snippets and got the marketing team to create new promos.

