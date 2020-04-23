Salman Khan's 'Suryavanshi': Interesting Trivia About The Film

Salman Khan's movies that remain widely popular include Tiger Zinda Hai, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Dabangg, Hum Sath Sath Hain, and more. He has been a part of several commercially successful movies over the years. He has worked on several genres including comedy, action, and romance but to the surprise of many, Khan has also done a horror film. In 1992, Salman Khan's film Suryavanshi was released. This was his first and only horror film. Listed below are some of the lesser-known facts on Salman Khan's 1992 film, Suryavanshi. Read on to know more details:

Lesser known facts about Salman Khan's 1992 film, Suryavanshi

The lead role in Salman Khan's 1992 film, Suryavanshi was first offered to actor Deepak Malhotra who declined it as advised to him by Yash Chopra.

When Rohit Shetty announced of his film Sooryavanshi in 2019, producer Vijay Kumar Galani was worried about giving the title rights to Rohit Shetty. Later, Boney Kapoor was the one who helped the two of them to get the title for Rohit Shetty's upcoming film, Sooryavanshi.

This was Salman Khan's first and only horror film. It was also the one where he plays a double role.

Amrita Singh and Salman Khan worked together only for this film.

This was Sheebha and Amrita Singh's second horror film together. The two of them previously worked in the 1991 film, Pyar Ka Saaya.

This was Amrita Singh's first film in a negative role

This film was Salman Khan and Sheeba's only film together. A couple of years later they were seen together as part of a music video.

In this film, Salman Khan's look was taken from Norse Hero Thor and He-Man.

This was the first film to witness Salman Khan in a full beard.

