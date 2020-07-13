Salman Khan's Hairstyles In Movies That Became Hugely Popular With Fans

Salman Khan was last seen in the film, Dabangg 3 and Bharat, alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Katrina Kaif, respectively. Besides having a huge fan following, Salman Khan is also a well-thought-of and appreciated actor for his fashion, especially hairstyles. So, looking back at his career and stunning appearances in films, here are some of his famous hairstyles that inspired a huge number of fans-

Salman Khan's hairstyles in movies that gained popularity among fans-

Blonde hair

Salman Khan was seen in the film 'Suryavanshi' in this blonde hair look. He inspired a lot of fans with this different blonde hair and long hair look. Salman Khan’s hairstyle in this film was then counted among the top 10 hairstyles of his career.

Source: A snip from the film Suryavanshi

Short hair look

Salman Khan’s short-hair look was also one of the most famous ones that created a buzz. Many of the fans got inspired and shaved their hair off like Salman Khan. In his film, Sultan his new, short hair look both paired with a moustache and beard also gained popularity and many fans opted for this look.

Long hair

Salman Khan elegantly sported this look in the film Patthar Ke Phool. His long hairstyle that fall at the edge of his eyebrows from the film, Tere Naam (2003) also inspired a huge fan base. This iconic hairstyle of Salman was deftly picked up by his fans and was in style for years together. Long hair of Salman Khan were also seen in the films like Saawan… The Love Season (2006) and Veer (2010).

Hay of Highlights

In the film, ‘Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute To Love’ in the year 2007, Salman Khan opted for that highlighted hairstyle. Most of the boys are still obsessed with that hay of highlight hairstyle of Salman and opt for it. He also donned a kind of similar hairstyle in the film Yuvvraaj in 2008.

Sleek hairstyle

Salman Khan opted for this sleek hairstyle in his TV show, ’10 Ka Dum’ in the year 2008. He looked stunning in this sleek side-parted hair with a clean shave and no moustache. This hairstyle also inspired a lot of fans as his show also garnered a huge audience.

