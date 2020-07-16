Salman Khan Wishes His "Tigress" Katrina Kaif On Her Birthday, See Picture

As Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif turned a year older today, a lot of her fans took to social media and wished her on this special occasion. This year, Katrina Kaif is celebrating her birthday at her house with sister Isabelle Kaif. A lot of her friends and colleagues from the industry took to their social media and wished the actor on her 37th birthday. Bollywood actor Salman Khan also took to his social media to wish Katrina Kaif on her birthday. Here is how the Tiger Zinda Hai star wished Katrina Kaif.

Also Read | 'Bharat' Starring Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif Completes A Year; Fans Trend #1yearOfBharat

Also Read | Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif Starrer ' Yuvvraaj': Best Songs From The Movie

Salman Khan's wish for Katrina Kaif's birthday

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are known to be great friends. He took to his social media and shared a beautiful still from their film Tiger Zinda Hai. In the picture, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are looking at each other with a smile on their face. Salman Khan looked stunning in a tuxedo and Katrina Kaif also looked beautiful as she rocked a lovely pink lace detailed dress. Salman Khan kept the caption of his birthday wish post very simple as he simply wrote, “Happy bday Katrina . .” and tagged Katrina Kaif in the post as well as in the caption. A lot of fans flooded the comments section of Salman’s post with birthday wishes for Katrina Kaif. See Salman Khan’s Instagram post for Katrina Kaif here.

Not just Salman Khan but several other Bollywood celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, her Singh Is Kinng co-star Neha Dhupia among others wished her from their social media handles. Her rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal also took to his Instagram to post an adorable picture of Katrina Kaif for wishing her. Sonam Kapoor wished the actor by sharing a picture with Katrina Kaif along with a sweet message.

Also Read | Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 14' To Start Airing From September, Suggest Reports

Also Read | Salman Khan Not To Be Summoned In Sushant Singh Rajput Probe For Now: Police Sources

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s on-screen chemistry is loved by their fans. The duo has acted in several movies together over the years like Tiger Zinda Hai, Ek Tha Tiger, Bharat, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya among others. The duo was last seen together in Bharat which released last year. On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar while Salman Khan will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with Disha Patani.

Promo Image Credits: Salman Khan Instagram and Katrina Kaif Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.