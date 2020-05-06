Salman Khan's Foot-tapping Numbers From 'Judwaa'; 'Oonchi Hai Building' To 'Tan Tana Tan'

Judwaa is a 1997 action-comedy helmed by David Dhawan. The movie was bankrolled by famous producer Sajid Nadiadwala. Judwaa stars Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Rambha in prominent roles.

The film was a remake of the Telugu movie Hello Brother (1994). The plot of the movie Judwaa revolves around the life of twin brothers who are separated soon after their birth. The twins meet again in their adulthood and join hands to defeat their common enemy who separated them. Apart from the storyline, Judwaa is famous for its quirky dance numbers and music. Here are some memorable songs from the movie Judwaa.

Duniya Mein Aaye

Duniya Mein Aaye is one of the hit dance numbers from the movie Judwaa. Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Rambha can be seen dancing to the melodious voice of Kumar Sanu and Kavita Krishnamurthy. The song sees the thunderous energy of all the stars.

East or West India is the best

East or West is another hit dance number from the movie Judwaa. In the song, Salman Khan can be seen performing on a stage representing India. Salman Khan surprised his fans with his amazing moves. The song is sung by Anu Malik.

Oonchi Hai Building

Oonchi Hai Building became one of the hit numbers of the year. Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Rambha can be seen grooving to the voice of Anu Malik and Poornima. The dance moves performed by all the actors in the song impressed many fans.

Tan Tana Tan Tan Taara

Tan Tana Tan Tan Tara was a massive hit song from the movie Judwaa. The song sees Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Rambha’s impressive chemistry that sets the stage on fire. They are grooving to the voice of Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Poornima.

Tera Aana Tera Jaana

Tera Aana Tera Jaana features the sizzling chemistry of Salman Khan and Rambha. The actors are seen romancing with each other. This quirky dance number has won several hearts. The song is sung by Kumar Sanu and Kavita Krishnamurthy.

