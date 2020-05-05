Salman Khan's 'Yeh Hai Jalwa': Interesting Trivia About The Film

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has appeared in a wide variety of films over the years. He played the role of Raju in David Dhawan’s 2002 romantic comedy flick Yeh Hai Jalwa. He starred alongside Amisha Patel in the lead roles. Yeh Hai Jalwa also features Kader Khan, Shammi Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Rishi Kapoor, Rati Agnihotri, Rinke Khanna, and Sanjay Dutt in supporting roles.

Yeh Hai Jalwa, however, was a box office bomb. But it is considered as an underrated flick by fans now as its songs were quite popular. With all that said now, here we have mentioned some of the interesting facts about Salman Khan’s Yeh Hai Jalwa that you must read.

Here are interesting facts about Salman Khan’s Yeh Hai Jalwa

Initially, Rishi Kapoor’s Yeh hai Jalwa was titled Family No. 1 during the production of the romantic comedy film. In Yeh Hai Jalwa, Raju keeps looking at his parents’ photograph. That picture is taken from Yeh Vaada Raha, starring Rishi Kapoor and Poonam Dhillon.

Yeh Hai Jalwa was slated to release in 2001. However, it was delayed several times due to unknown reasons.

Salman Khan’s Yeh Hai Jalwa was the last film in which Shammi Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor starred together.

This is the only movie in which Amisha Patel and Salman khan collaborated.

Also read: Salman Khan To Akshay Kumar: Take A Look How Bollywood Actors Spent Their Weekend

Also read: Salman Khan-produced Movies That Failed At The Box-office; See The List Here

When Salman Khan makes the Mittal family play a different version of the popular Indian game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, Bunty asks Anupam Kher, why Sawaal Dus Crore Ka. Sawaal Dus Crore Ka is another game show inspired by Kaun Banega Crorepati. Hosted by Anupam Kher, it did not emerge successfully and concluded after the first season only.

Yeh Hai Jalwa showcases Rishi Kapoor as Salman Khan’s father. However, in real life, he was only around fifteen years older than him.

During the launch of the film, the initial star cast included Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and Raveena Tandon. But producer Ketan Desai planned to shelve it and start a new one. So, he retained the title and signed Amisha Patel for the new movie.

Also read: Salman Khan's 'Partner': Here Is An Intriguing Trivia About The Movie That You Should Know

Also read: Salman Khan Not Part Of Chiranjeevi's Forthcoming Film With Koratala Siva?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.