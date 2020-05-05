Salman Khan's 'Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye' Has Interesting Trivia That Fans Should Know

The very popular actor Salman Khan is one of the biggest celebrities in India. The 54-year-old actor has time and again proved that he can smash Box-office records with movies like Dabangg, Wanted, Ready, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Ek Tha Tiger and many more.

Salman starred in 2000 film Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye directed by K. Muralimohana Rao alongside actors like Inder Kumar, Jackie Shroff, Rani Mukherji, Raveena Tandon and others. Take a look at some of the unknown trivia involving Salman Khan’s movie Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye according to IMDb.

Trivia from Salman Khan’s movie Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye

Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye was the unofficial remake of the Hollywood film The Wedding Singer.

Jackie Shroff’s name in the film, Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye was Tiger. In real life, Tiger is the name of Jackie Shroff’s son.

Raveena Tandon and Salman Khan got together after 9 years for the film, Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye. They previously worked in the film Patthar Ke Phool.

The makers approached Anil Kapoor initially for the role of Mohnish Behl.

Sushmita Sen was considered for the role of Pooja Batra.

Inder Kumar’s role was first offered to Akshay Kumar but he rejected it.

Arbaaz Khan was also approached for the role of Inder Kumar.

Neelam Kothari was the makers’ first choice for Salman Khan’s sister’s role that was later played by Kashmira Shah.

Shilpa Shetty was also considered for the role of Pooja Batra.

Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye got a proper theatrical release in the country of Canada.

