Salman Khan's 'Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge' Has Interesting Trivia That You Didn't Know About

Salman Khan has worked in several back-to-back blockbuster films like Dabangg, Wanted, Ready, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Ek Tha Tiger among others. Salman's movies in the early 2000s were also quite popular. He starred in 2002 film Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge directed by Pankuj Parashar alongside actors like Inder Kumar, Sushmita Sen, Diya Mirza and others. Take a look at some of the trivia involving Salman Khan’s movie Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge according to IMDB.

Salman Khan’s movie Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge trivia

In one of the scenes of the film both Johnny Lever’s character can be seen enacting a scene from the famous movie, Karan Arjun in front of Salman Khan. Both the actors were in the original film.

Though the script and storyline were impressive, Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge failed to make an impact on the audiences in Mumbai. Even the critics had supported the film with good reviews, but somehow it was a flop with the audiences.

Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge is the only film where Salman Khan and Dia Mirza shared the silver screen.

Sumeet Pathak made his proper acting career as a senior actor with the role of Salman Khan’s brother in this movie. He worked as a child actor with Salman previously in movies like Ek Ladka Ek Ladki and Chadramukhi.

Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge was also remade in Bangladesh as Jor Kore Valabasha Hoy Na and starred Shakib Khan, Sahara, Shahid Khan and others in lead roles.

Though the movie failed to leave a mark in the domestic box-office, it was a big hit in the United Kingdom and other parts of the globe.

While Salman Khan has starred with several actors, this happens to be the only film where Salman Khan has starred opposite beauty queen Diya Mirza.

