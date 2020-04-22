Shruti Haasan Asks What Day It Is, Fans Say All Days Have Become Like 'Quaranday'

During COVID-19 lockdown, many celebrities have been doing the most to keep their fans engaged, like sharing throwback pics of themselves. Celebs are engaging with fans on social media by answering questions they have and by posting content where they are seen spending time with their loved ones. Recently, Shruti Haasan took to her Instagram to engage with her fans. She shared a post and asked her fans a question, and her fans had hilarious answers for her. Take a look at Shruti Haasan's post here.

Read Also| Shruti Haasan Shares A Photo With Multiple Expressions, Fans Call It 'Quarantine Navarasa'

Shruti Haasan engages with fans on Instagram

On April 22, 2020, Shruti Hassan took to her Instagram and shared a selfie for her fans. In her latest quarantine selfie, she was seen adorning a makeup-free look. In the caption, she asked her fans a question, which was "What day is it again ?" She completed the question with an orange heart emoji. Take a look at the post here.

Read Also| Shruti Haasan Says She Feels Strange Drinking Coffee Again After 15 Years; See Post

Her fans had hilarious answers for her that they left in the comments. One fan wrote, "Days of the week nowadays be like Quaranday, Lockday, Isolday, Coviday, Coronday, WashYourHandDay, SocialDistanceDay". Another fan wrote "Doesn't matter. It's same day everyday 😂😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣!". Another fan wrote, "Even everyday is like Sunday for me🙌". One fan actually wrote on what day it is "I think its is Wednesday 😍 😛".

Read Also| Shruti Haasan Has A Message For Trolls Who Asked Celebs To Announce Their Donations; Read

On the professional front

Shruti Haasan's last film was Behen Hogi Teri. In this 2017 film, she was seen opposite Rajkummar Rao. After this, she was also seen in a super-spy series Treadstone where she played the role of Nira Patel. The year 2020 is a big one for Shruthi Haasan as she will be seen in several films like Krack, Rashna: The Ray of Light and Sabaash Naidu.

Read Also| Shruti Haasan Refutes Rumours Of Playing Lead In Pawan Kalyan Starrer 'Vakeel Saab'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.