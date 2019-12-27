Salman Khan's Most Hilarious Tweets That You Should Not Miss Out

Salman Khan might seem like a tough guy on screen but to the ones close to him know Salman as a child with a soft heart. He does not stay behind when it comes to entertaining his fans both on and off-screen. An example of the same can be seen on his Twitter account. He is rarely seen posting anything but when he does, he makes sure that his fans go crazy over it. If you are going through a bad day, Salman Khan’s twitter account is all you need to lighten up your face.

Salman Khan’s funniest tweets that are too good to be missed

Congrats on becoming aspiring shot yet again! Now thoda medal ko target karo. @ShahDaisy25 pic.twitter.com/BcB6bSUnWC — Chulbul Pandey (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 19, 2019

Happy #IndependenceDayIndia

May you prosper and grow forever. pic.twitter.com/iE5dnwNS2V — Chulbul Pandey (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 15, 2019

Don’t thakao paani bachao pic.twitter.com/PjfdGxdTJg — Chulbul Pandey (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 14, 2019

In splits .. ha ha ha ha pic.twitter.com/57aCVrpWHU — Chulbul Pandey (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 23, 2019

Woh mere peche wire kis cheez ka hai . . Can u guess pls? pic.twitter.com/21i7qvBshs — Chulbul Pandey (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 18, 2019

After experiencing the highs and lows my security has finally realised how secure dey r wid me .. ha ha pic.twitter.com/DVAG0dbjzy — Chulbul Pandey (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 17, 2019

Happy bday Yohan... dad’s got ur back and I got ur front .... but don’t fly too high pic.twitter.com/UNQqtQY4dk — Chulbul Pandey (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 17, 2019

How cool is this even ants r playing hockey . U think its promoting our national sport ? pic.twitter.com/29LdMUrrX9 — Chulbul Pandey (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 27, 2013

80 onion's n 120 daal happy republic day — Chulbul Pandey (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 26, 2011

Yeh haath mal raha hai ya aap sub ko namaste kar raha hai . pic.twitter.com/ahNneB84NU — Chulbul Pandey (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 27, 2013

On the professional front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Prabhu Deva’s Radhe. The movie also features Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles. Salman Khan will be donning the role of a cop in the film. In the meantime, with the proven record of an enormous business for the Dabangg franchise, it is yet to be seen whether Dabangg 3 will surpass the previous box office records or not.

