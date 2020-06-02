Salman Khan's Most Memorable Movie Songs Sung By Sonu Nigam; See List

Salman Khan has appeared in a wide range of movies over the years. He is mainly noted for his performances in action movies. Apart from that, his films are also known for its songs and the actor has collaborated with some of the most prominent musical artists including Sonu Nigam. Have a look at Salman Khan's songs that have been sung by the popular playback singer, Sonu Nigam:

Salman Khan's songs sung by Sonu Nigam

Dupatta Tera Nau Rang Da

The song is from the 2007 flick Partner, which is directed by David Dhawan. Featuring Salman Khan, the movie is widely appreciated for its peppy numbers. The music is composed by the popular music duo Sajid-Wajid and the song is sung by Sonu Nigam along with Shreya Ghoshal, Kunal Ganjawala and Suzanne D'Mello. With a run time of 5 minutes. the song bagged top position on charts, making it one of the highest-selling songs from the album. The song features Salman Khan, Govinda, Katrina Kaif and Lara Dutta dancing to some upbeat music.

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

From the movie, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, this one is the title song of the film. The song was well well received by the viewers and the song was widely appreciated for its lyrics and its vocals that are given by Sonu Nigam. Bagging top position on several platforms in India, the song is composed by Sajid-Wajid and the lyrics are penned by Jalees Sherwani. The peppy number is sung by Sonu Nigam along with Udit Narayan and Sunidhi Chauhan. Check out the music video featuring Salman Khan:

Sun Zara

The 2005 flick, Lucky: No Time For Love features Salman Khan and Sneha Ullal in prominent roles. The lyrics for this romantic track from the film have been penned by Sameer and the music video showcases the romance between Salman Khan's character and Sneha Ullal's character. The song sung by Sonu Nigam has bagged a whopping 13 million views on YouTube. Check out the song below:

Tu Mila De O Rabba

One of the all-time hit tracks of Salman Khan, the song Tu Mila De O Rabba sung by Sonu Nigam is from the movie, Saawan..The Love Season. The music for the song is composed by Sajid-Wajid and the song has a run time of 6:24. The hit song has managed to bag over 25 million views on YouTube. The music video features Salman Khan's character expressing the way love feels to him. The scenic locations shown in the music video also grabbed massive attention from the viewers:

