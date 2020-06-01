Salman Khan Starrer Most Soul-pleasing Songs Sung By Kumar Sanu; See List

Salman Khan is a popular Indian actor, producer, and occasional singer and TV personality of Bollywood. Besides having a huge fan following, Salman Khan is also a well-thought-of and appreciated actor for his charity works. In the career spanning more than thirty years, there are many movies of Salman Khan with amazing songs that are still fan-favourites. So, today let’s have a look at some amazing songs of the actor that were sung by popular 90s singer Kumar Sanu.

Salman Khan’s songs sung by Kumar Sanu

Dhin Tara Dhin

Dhin Tara song is from the knockout Bollywood movie Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye. The film starring Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji, Jackie Shroff, and Raveena Tandon was a super hit movie. The film was directed by K Muralimohana Rao and produced by Narendra Bajaj. The singer of this amazing wedding number was Kumar Sanu, the lyrics were given by Sudhakar Sharma, and the music was given by Himesh Reshammiya.

Carbon Copy

Carbon Copy is one of the most loved songs from the film Yeh Hai Jalwa. The singer of this song is Kumar Sanu and Shaan, while the music is given by Himesh Reshammiya. The song Carbon Copy is penned by Sudhakar Sharma. Yeh Hai Jalwa was a super hit film starring Salmaan Khan, Amisha Patel, Rishi Kapoor, Rati Agnihotri, Anupam Kher, Rinke Khanna, among others. While the film was produced by Kanchan Ketan Desai and helmed by David Dhawan.

Duniya Mein Aaye

Duniya Mein Aaye Ho Toh song is from the movie Judwaa from the year 1997. This song, Duniya Mein Aaye features Salman Khan, Karishma Kapoor, Rambha, and Kader Khan. The song was sung by Kumar Sanu and Kavita Krishnamurthy, while the music director was Anu Malik. The lyricist of this song were by Dev Kohli.

Hum Saath Saath Hain

This is one of the best family songs form the 90’s hit movie Hum Saath Saath Hain. The title track from the blockbuster family drama movie Hum Saath Saath Hain was sung by the popular singers, Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Hariharan, Anuradha Paudwal, and Udit Narayan. The music was given by Raamlaxman, while lyrics were by R.Kiran, Mitali Shashank, Ravinder Rawal, and Dev Kholi. The cast of the film comprises of Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Mohnish Behl, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, and Karisma Kapoor. The film was directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya.

Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaye

Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaye title track is a hit among masses. The music of the song is given by Himesh Reshammiya, while the singers are Alka Yagnik & Kumar Sanu. The lyrics of this song are penned by Rajesh Malik, while produced by Narendra Bajaj. The director of the film is K Muralimohana Rao starring. The film stars Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Inder Kumar, Mohnish Bahl, Shakti Kapoor, among others.

