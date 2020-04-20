Shraddha Kapoor And Shahid Kapoor's 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu': Lesser-known Facts About Film

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most sought actors of today's time. In 2018, Shraddha Kapoor played the lead role in Shree Narayan Singh’s Batti Gul Meter Chalu. The film also cast Shahid Kapoor and Divyendu Sharma in lead roles. Yami Gautam also plays a pivotal role in the movie. The plot of the film revolves around the life of three friends that takes a tragic turn due to an inflated electricity bill, which leads to a courtroom drama and social awakening. Here are some lesser-known facts about Batti Gul Mere Chalu. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor's Gorgeous Looks To Add To Your Office Wardrobe

Batti Gul Meter Chalu’s lesser-known facts

The movie is set up in a small city of Tehri in Uttarakhand.

Katrina Kaif opted out due to date issues and was replaced by Shraddha Kapoor. Illena Dcruz and Sonakshi Sinha were also considered for the role.

The movie is based on the theft of electricity in rural areas.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor Starrer 'Luv Ka The End' Best Moments Her Fans Must Watch

Shraddha Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor team up for the second time, after Haider (2014).

Shahid Kapur and Divyendu worked together for the first time.

This is the second time Divyendu Sharma has worked with director Shree Narayan Singh.

To prepare for her role in the movie, Yami Gautam used to attend sessions at the Bombay High Court, Fort. She interacted with some of the lawyers post their sessions.

Ironically, the shooting of the movie got reportedly stalled for a while due to the non-payment of dues by KriArj Entertainment.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor: These Pics Of The 'Baaghi' Star Proves That She's A Family Girl At Heart

The movie was temporarily titled Roshni.

It is Farida Jalal's come-back movie to mainstream cinema after a hiatus of a few years

Vipul K Rawal, the writer of the movie had filed a case against the director and other writers, as he was denied credits for the movie. Later, the matter was solved and he was credited along with Siddhartha Singh and Garima Wahal.

Also Read | Mahesh Babu To Romance Shraddha Kapoor In 'Geetha Govindam' Fame Parasuram's Next?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.