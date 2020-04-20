Virat Kohli Shares 'wonderfully Accurate Art' With Anushka's Face Painted On His Heart

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, currently under self-quarantine with actor wife Anushka Sharma, took to his Instagram stories on Sunday and shared an adorably striking caricature of himself made by a fan. The artwork features a sketch of Kohli wearing a T-shirt with a picture of Anushka where the heart is, akin to Superman showing his symbol of strength. He captioned the post, "Wonderfully accurate art" as he praised the artist with emojis.

Have a look:

Read | Anushka Sharma's 'felt cute, might delete later' pic with Virat Kohli is too cute to miss

The couple is making the most of their time while under quarantine in Mumbai by indulging in activities like Monopoly and Ludo game nights, or baking, and updating the fans of their activities amid nationwide lockdown through their social media accounts. Virat Kohli took to his Instagram to post a video of all the celebrities coming together to appeal to people to put a #LockdownOnDomesticViolence.

Read | Anushka Sharma hilariously pulls Virat Kohli's leg, gets epic reaction | Watch

A few days back Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma turned into a hairstylist for husband and cricketer Virat Kohli and cut his hair. "Getting a haircut with kitchen scissors! Can you see this gradual fade? Beautiful haircut by my wife," Virat Kohli said in the video. Their video became an instant hit among fans and followers.

Anushka Sharma has been sharing several posts on making fans aware of the ongoing pandemic. She has been urging fans to say indoors and stay safe and also advised them to spend time with their loved ones. Here are some of Anushka Sharma’s posts on Instagram where she has been making fans aware of the situation.

Read | MUST WATCH: Indian skipper Virat Kohli has donned a new look during lockdown

Read | Will Virat Kohli cut Anushka Sharma's hair amid lockdown? 'Pari' actor answers

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.