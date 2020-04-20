Yami Gautam Questioned About Social Distancing By Fan Over Pictures From Her 'sistershoot'

Bala actor Yami Gautam shared some adorable pictures from her recent photoshoot with her sister Surilie Gautam. Yami Gautam is often seen posting pictures with her sister on her social media account. The sibling duo is reportedly very close to one another.

Fans of the actor have commented on their picture and joked about how they aren’t following the coronavirus protocol of social distancing in the picture. The ‘sisterhood’ have created quite a buzz on Yami Gautam as well as Surilie Gautam’s Instagram account. Check out the adorable pictures from Yami Gautam’s Instagram.

ALSO READ: Yami Gautam Makes Face Scubs At Home Amid Coronavirus Lockdown; Asks Fans To 'stay Safe'

Yami Gautam and Surilie Gautam’s photoshoot

ALSO READ: 'Bala' Actor Yami Gautam Is Using Her 'social Distancing' Time To Test Her Culinary Skills

Yami Gautam and sister Surilie look adorable in the photoshoot. The Gautam sisters beamed at the camera for one picture while in the other they showed their fans what it’s like when they get ready. Yami Gautam captioned one of the pictures saying, ‘No fake laughs here’. While in the other post she wrote, ‘Are we done Surilie. She says yes & yet it goes on like this. #sistersshootout.’

ALSO READ: Yami Gautam Talks About Nepotism, Says She Is Happy Being An Outsider In Bollywood

Yami Gautam shared another picture of the duo looking extremely stylish on her Instagram story. Fans of the actor have jokingly questioned the time when the pictures have been posted. While the world has been in quarantine, Yami and Surilie Gautam’s photoshoot pictures came as a surprise to many.

Netizens showered the pictures with many likes and positive comments. While one Instagram user has asked the actor if she is socially distancing herself. Some of the fans also noticed that Yami Gautam and her sister Surilie Gautam look extremely similar. Some have even gone ahead to say that the actor and her sister look almost like twins.

ALSO READ: Yami Gautam Shares Post On Contributing To Relief Fund; Refrains From Divulging The Amount

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.