Salman Khan's 'Radhe' Shares THIS Similarity With 'Tere Naam'

Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is one of the most anticipated films slated to release in 2020. The film is in the shooting stage of production at the moment. According to the latest reports, the film has a few similarities with Salman's 2003 blockbuster Tere Naam. Read ahead to know more.

Similarities between Tere Naam and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

According to a report by a leading media portal, a source disclosed that the writers of the film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and director Prabhudheva have decided to add a college politics angle to the film. The track is expected to add thrill and entertainment to the plot of the film. Salman Khan reportedly liked the idea and gave it a nod.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai film is similar to Tere Naam as it also had Salman Khan playing a college student for a brief duration in the film. According to the report, the makers did not realise the connection on the first go. They realised it later after the college politics part was added. Salman Khan also felt that it would be a nice tribute to Tere Naam.

First look of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai released

The first look of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was released with the poster of Dabangg 3. The poster had various shirtless snaps of Salman Khan. It is being loved by the people for its background score which is high on energy. The release date, Eid 2020, also appears at the end of the poster along with the words, “Half good, fully mad”. Have a look at the poster here:

