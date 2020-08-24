Zareen Khan Talks About Salman Khan and His Support For Her Debut Film; Read Details

Bollywood actor Zareen Khan recently launched her own YouTube channel. She gave an elaborate interview about Salman Khan's support in her life for her debut film. Zareen Khan debuted in Bollywood with the Salman Khan starrer Veer which completed a decade in 2020. She also starred in the Hindi horror movie 1921. Read on more about her interview about Salman Khan.

Zareen Khan speaks about Salman Khan

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Zareen talked about how the COVID-19 related stress is affecting her. Just like everyone else, she said she is worried about her work too. She added that she is thankful that she stays with her family during these stressful times.

While talking about the difficulties that she faced in Bollywood, she recalled how people blamed her when the movie didn't go well at the box office. She shared her gratitude for Salman for changing her life with her debut film Veer, but that didn't mean that he helped her land each and every project that she got. Zareen mentioned that after Veer, she got all projects by herself. Post Veer, Salman helped her with the song Character Dheela as well.

Zareen Khan's Instagram updates

Zareen Khan took to her Instagram to share the launch of her own YouTube channel. Zareen said that the audience will get to see her real side on her channel. While talking about the content that will go on the channel, she said that the fans will see a lot of travel and fitness videos.

Zareen Khan had last filmed for Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele - a story of two individuals Veer and Mansi. The film revolves around the story of their friendship and is about a road trip. The talks about the topic of homosexuality but on a light note. Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele is helmed by Angrezi Mein Kehte Hai director Harish Vyas and was shot around Delhi, Noida and McLeodganj. The movie is set for an OTT release due to the pandemic issues.

Promo Image courtesy: Zareen Khan Instagram

