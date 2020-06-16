Salman Khan's Movies Featuring Love Triangle: 'Biwi No. 1' To 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'

Salman Khan is one of the biggest stars in the Indian film industry. In a career span of over thirty years, Salman Khan has delivered several hit movies. The actor rose to fame after essaying the role of Prem in Maine Pyar Kia. Since then, Salman Khan has played several iconic roles. The superstar has been a part of many films whose plot is based on a love triangle. Here is a collection of Salman Khan’s love-triangled movies.

Biwi No. 1

Biwi No.1 is a 1999 comedy-drama movie helmed by David Dhawan. Bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani, the movie stars Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Anil Kapoor and Tabu in pivotal roles. The story of the movie unveils a housewife that learns her husband is cheating on her and her quest to bring him back begins.

Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?

Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? is a 2005 romantic-comedy movie helmed by David Dhawan. Starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sushmita Sen and Sohail Khan, the movie revolves around the life of a womanizing doctor. He ultimately gets stuck between two women, his patient and nurse.

God Tussi Great Ho

God Tussi Great Ho is a 2008 fantasy comedy movie starring Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Sohail Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. Helmed by Rumi Jaffery, the plot of the movie revolves around the life of a TV anchor who keeps on blaming God for his unsuccessful life. The story unveils how God appears and gives him his power for 10 days to see how he manages to keep everyone happy.

Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam

Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam is a 2002 romantic movie helmed by K.S. Adhiyaman. The movie features Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of Gopal, whose blissful married life with Radha takes a downfall when he gets obsessed with the career of her friend Suraj. Ripped apart by jealousy, Gopal deserts Radha.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is a 1999 romantic movie helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The movie features Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. The movie revolves around the life of Nandini who has to choose between Sameer, the man who taught her to fall in love and Vanraj, her husband whom she learnt how to abide and fulfil promises of love.

