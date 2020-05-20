Salman Khan's Movies Whose Shoot Locations Will Inspire Wanderlust In You; See List

Salman Khan made his debut as a lead actor in 1989 with Maine Pyar Kiya. Since then, he has appeared in more than 80 films. Many of the actor’s movies, especially in the last decade, has been filmed at beautiful locations that might inspire the wanderlust in you. Read to know about a few his wanderlust inspiring films.

Also Read | Salman Khan Had More Than One On-screen Romance In THESE Movies; See List

Salman Khan’s films that might inspire wanderlust

Bharat

Salman Khan plays the titular character in Bharat, also starring Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani and others. The film traces the life of a common man from age 8 to 70, who has worked at various places. The shooting of Bharat was in Malta, Abu Dhabi, Delhi, Mumbai and a small bit in Ludhiana. The longest schedule was in Malta and Abu Dhabi, where Bharat worked as a Navy crew member and oil field worker, respectively.

Race 3

Released in 2019, Race 3 stars Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Doel, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala. It was shoot at some amazing places with second filming schedule in Bangkok and Thailand at the Floating Market and Rose Garden as well as the jungles of Kanchanaburi Province. The film was extensively shot in Abu Dhabi for around 35 days. A romantic track, Selfish was captured in Kashmir and Ladakh.

Also Read | Salman Khan's Trademarks That Every Bhai Fan Should Know About

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Salman Khan and Harshaali Malhotra were in leading roles, along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Kareena Kapoor Khan in Bajrangi Bhaijaan. It is a comedy-drama film helmed by Kabir Khan. The filming locations were New Delhi, Mandawa and Jhunjhunu district. It beautifully captured the Kashmir Valley, places like Sonamarg and Zoji La

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo stars Salman Khan in a dual role opposite Sonam Kapoor and an ensemble cast. The film has some alluring locations of royal palaces such as historic Kumbhalgarh Fort. It was shot in Rajkot, Gondal, Udaipur and some scenes at a studio in Mumbai. The magnificent waterfall shown in the movie is situated in Athirapilly, Kerala and is called as Athirapilly Falls.

Also Read | Salman Khan's 'Ek Tha Tiger': Memorable Songs From The Film

Kick

Kick stars Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Randeep Hooda, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Mithun Chakraborty. It is an action comedy film directed and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The shooting begins in Glasgow, Scotland, where Salman reportedly filmed a car crash and helicopter crash scenes. It was then shifted to Delhi and Mumbai with portion South Korea and Poland.

Also Read | Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif's Trivia From Their Blockbuster Film 'Ek Tha Tiger'

Ek Tha Tiger

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif star as the lead pair in Ek Tha Tiger, released in 2012. It shows two agents from different countries who falls for each other and are now on a run. Filming began at Trinity College, Dublin where Tiger meets Zoya. Ek Tha Tiger's shooting locations include scenic places like Istanbul, Havana, Bangkok and Delhi.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.