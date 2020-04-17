Salman Khan's Movies With Lowest Ratings On IMDb; 'Race 3' To 'Tubelight'

Most of Salman Khan’s movies have turned out to be superhits at the box office. Whether be it for his iconic dialogues or upbeat dance numbers; Salman Khan's most movies have created magic on the big screen. However, the actor has also delivered a few films that failed to live up to expectations. Here are some of Salman Khan’s lowest rated movies.

Salman Khan’s movies with lowest ratings

Race 3 --- 2

Starring actors Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles, Race 3 was a flop film. The film has a rating of 2 on IMDb and was directed by Remo D’Souza. The film is based on relationships and loyalties of a criminal family.

God Tussi Great Ho --- 3.6

Another low-rated film of Salman Khan was his movie God Tussi Great ho. The film got a rating of 3.6 on IMDb and starred actors Priyanka Chopra and Amitabh Bachchan along with Salman Khan. The fiction film was about a TV anchor who keeps blaming God for his unsuccessful life but things change when god offers him to switch places.

Also Read: Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Adam Levine And Others Raise $1.75 Million For Charity

Also Read: Sushmita Sen Reveals Her Miss India Gown Was Sewn By Tailor In A Garage

Tubelight --- 4

Tubelight is the third lowest-rated film of actor Salman Khan. It stars actors Sohail Khan and Om Puri along with Salman Khan. The film has a rating of 4 on IMDb which tells the story of two brothers set during the war.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo --- 4.5

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo starred Sonam Kapoor and Salman Khan in the lead roles. Salman Khan played a dual role in this film which is rated 4.5 on IMDb. The film is about a boy who looks like a prince and his life changes when he is replaced by the prince before his coronation.

Ready --- 4.7

Ready is another film of Salman Khan with the lowest rating on IMDb. The film is rated 4.7 and stars Asin, Paresh Rawal and Mahesh Manjrekar along with Salman Khan. The film is about a man who wins the heart of a woman and er cunning uncles.

Also Read: FWICE General Secretary Thanks Salman Khan For His Contribution; Says 'no One Like Him'

Also Read: Anushka Sharma Hilariously Pulls Virat Kohli's Leg, Gets Epic Reaction | Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.