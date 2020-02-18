Sofia Hayat Rejects Paras Chhabra, Says She Would Rather Marry Shehnaaz Gill

Former Bigg Boss season 7 contestant Sofia Hayat has revealed that she was also approached for the wedding based reality show. However, she rejected the show and also mentioned the reason behind her rejection. She took to her social media account and shared a video in which she is heard saying that she would rather marry Shehnaaz Gill than even look at a person like Paras Chhabra. Check out the video shared by the actor on her Instagram account.

Sofia Hayat talks about rejecting Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

Former Bigg Boss contestant Sofia Hayat shared a video on Instagram explaining why she rejected the show. In the video, she mentioned that she had received an email from the channel and that she was told that the show is very much like Bigg Boss. However, after consulting a few people she found out that the show is a marriage based reality show featuring Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra.

Sofia Hayat further added that she was enraged that the channel wanted her to do a show that isn’t what she was told it is. She was heard saying that she would never do a marriage based reality show, however, even if she had to, she won’t do it for Paras Chhabra. She went on to say that Paras Chhabra, despite having a girlfriend outside the house was being too pally with Mahira Sharma.

Sofia Hayat then stated that she doesn’t even look or think of guys like Paras Chhabra. She, however, added that she would much rather marry Shehnaaz Gill than marry Paras Chhabra. She even posted a picture of the email that she alleges was sent to her by the creative team. The image of the mail shared by her states that the show will begin filming on February 16, 2019 right after Bigg Boss 13 ends. Fans were quick to notice that the date in the email was wrongly written as 2019, rather than 2020.

