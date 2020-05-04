Salman Khan's 'Partner': Here Is An Intriguing Trivia About The Movie That You Should Know

Salman Khan is one of the widely appreciated actors in the Bollywood film industry. The actor was last seen sharing screen space with Sonakshi Sinha in Prabhu Deva's Dabangg 3 and will next be seen sharing screen space with Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda in Prabhu Deva's Radhe: You Most Wanted Bhai.

He has given the audience some blockbusters including Sultan, Wanted, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and many more. Of all the movies, his performance in the movie Partner is highly appreciated.

Partner is directed by David Dhawan and produced by Sohail Khan and Prag Sanghvi. The 2007 comedy-drama features Salman Khan, Govinda, Lara Dutta, Katrina Kaif, and Deepshiksha in prominent roles. With all that said, read some of the most fascinating trivia about the movie:

Trivia about Salman Khan's 'Partner'

Director David Dhawan worked with Govinda first time for the movie titled Taaqatwar (1989). The director collaborated with the actor in a total of 17 films and Partner marked their last collaboration.

The movie is remade from a Hollywood flick titled Hitch (2005).

Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Govinda had earlier worked together for a project titled Deewana Mastana and Salaam E Ishq but the in the movie, Deewana Mastana, Salman made a cameo appearance while in the latter flick, Salaam E Ishq, the two did not appear together in any scene but they were playing lead roles in the movie.

Govinda made a cameo appearance in Salman Khan's flick titled Andaz Apna Apna. However, the two actors did not share screen space in the movie. Govinda shared screen space with another actor Aamir Khan, who was playing the lead role.

Producer Sohail Khan did a cameo in the flick but he never made a physical appearance in the movie. His picture was used in the movie to portray Salman Khan's character's brother-in-law.

