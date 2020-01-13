Bigg Boss 13 Written Update For January 12: Salman Khan Warns Sidharth Shukla

The popular reality show, Bigg Boss 13 is the number 1 television show with the highest ratings amongst the Indian TV serials currently. Salman Khan on Sunday revealed the popularity of the show in the last Weekend ka Vaar episodes. There were no evictions in the 'Weekend ka Vaar' episodes. Here are the highlights of the Bigg Boss 13 episode that aired on January 12.

Bigg Boss 13 written update for January 12

Shehnaz Gill threatened to leave the house

Shehnaz Gill and her dramas were the highlights of the weekend episodes as she irked Salman Khan and then declared that she wants to go out of the house. Salman Khan gets irked by Shehnaz's disrespectful behaviour. Salman tells Shehnaz to stop her drama in front of him.

A new friendship seems to grow in the BB house between Madhurima-Sidharth

Madhurima and Sidharth were also seen trying to make a new friendship in the Bigg Boss house. But Madhurima's behaviour didn't seem like that this new friendship will sustain longer. Sidharth Shukla and Madhurima were seen making flirty conversations with each other,

Salman counsels Vishal-Madhurima

Salman Khan counselled ex-couple Vishal-Madhurima and told them not to make a mockery of their personal issues in front of the whole world. Salman informs that Vishal and Madhurima are setting a wrong example for couples inside and outside the BB house. He specifically points out that the Big Boss 13 house couples Paras- Mahira and Sidharth- Shehnaz are also seen hitting each other much like Vishal - Madhurima which doesn't look good on television.

Salman Khan warns Sidharth Shukla

Salman Khan warns Sidharth Shukla of his actions and tells him that he needs to take care of his actions and shouldn't hurt Shehnaz blatantly as she is in love with him. He also mentions that his action of pinning down Shehnaz was misinterpreted by the audience and therefore he should think twice before acting.

