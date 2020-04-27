Salman Khan's 'Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya' : Learn Interesting Trivia About This Blockbuster

Salman Khan is among the top actors in Bollywood today. The actor is known best for the Dabangg roles that he plays. Salman is always appreciated for the excellent acting skills. Salman Khan made his acting debut in the 1989 romantic drama film Maine Pyar Kiya. The star has appeared in more than 70 films as a lead since then. With each passing year, Salman Khan’s performance and choice of films have been getting better.

In 1998, Salman Khan played the lead character in Sohail Khan’s Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, alongside Kajol. Arbaaz Khan also played a pivotal role in the movie. The plot of the film revolves around the love story between Muskaan, an orphan girl and Suraj, a rich spoilt brat. Here are some lesser-known facts about Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Salman Khan Shares Details About Lara Dutta's 'Hundred'; Calls Her 'favourite Partner'

Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya lesser-known facts

Dharmendra was cast on the suggestion of Salman Khan, as he has been fond of Dharmendra for years and always wanted to work with him.

Himesh Reshammiya made his debut as a music director in this movie and composed the music of the title song.

Salman Khan's shirtless trend started with this movie.

Also Read | Salman Khan's 'Sher Khan' Pushed To 2022; Here Are More Of His Updates From This Week

The movie marks as Sohail Khan's first hit movie as a director.

This is the only movie Salman Khan and Kajol were paired together in. They also appeared together in Karan Arjun (1995) and Kuch Kuch Hota Hain (1998). However, in both of these films, she was paired opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

The song, Oh Oh Jaane Jaana, became very famous and Kamaal Khan who sung the song also released an album Oh Oh Jaane Jaana.

Also Read | Salman Khan And David Dhawan Movies Together That Are A Laugh Riot

The first movie to star Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan together.

The original title of the movie was 'Jannat'

Sanjay Dutt was originally planned to be in the movie, but later Sohail decided to cast Arbaaz Khan and cash in on having two real brothers together in one movie.

Also Read | Salman Khan Loves To Pose In The Sun And These Pics Are Proof

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.