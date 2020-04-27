Salman Khan And David Dhawan Movies Together That Are A Laugh Riot

Salman Khan is among the top actors in Bollywood today. The actor is known best for the Dabangg roles that he plays. Salman is always appreciated for the excellent acting skills. Salman Khan made his acting debut in the 1989 romantic drama film Maine Pyar Kiya. The star has appeared in more than 70 films as a lead since then. With each passing year, Salman Khan’s performance and choice of films have been getting better. In all these tears that Salman Khan has spent in the industry, his most famous pairing and some incredible work has been with the director, David Dhawan. Here are some of the best movies of Salman Khan and David Dhawan that will definitely make you laugh. Read ahead to know more-

Salman Khan and David Dhawan movies together that will definitely make you laugh

Judwaa (1997)

Judwaa is a David Dhawan directorial. The lead cast of the movie includes Salman Khan, Karishma Kapoor, and Rambha. The plot of the film revolves around twin brothers who are separated soon after birth, meet in adulthood and join forces to defeat their common enemy, a notorious criminal. David Dhawan in 2019, with a different cast, remade the movie under the same name.

Biwi No. 1 (1999)

Biwi No. 1 is a David Dhawan directorial. The lead cast of the movie includes Salman Khan, Karishma Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Tabu. The plot of the film revolves around a housewife who learns that her husband is cheating on her. Thus, her quest to bring him back begins.

Chal Mere Bhai (2000)

Chal Mere Bhai is a David Dhawan directorial. The lead cast of the movie includes Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and Karishma Kapoor. The plot of the film revolves around Vicky, a businessman, loves his younger brother Prem, who spends his time chasing women. The family feels that secretary Sapna will make a good wife for Vicky, but she is already in love with Prem.

Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya (2005)

Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya is a David Dhawan directorial. The lead cast of the movie includes Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Sushmita Sen. The plot of the film revolves around Samir, who is in love with Sonia but has unfortunately lied to her that he was already married. When she wants to meet his wife, Samir approaches his dutiful nurse Naina to play his 'wife' and the drama turns out into a comedy of errors.

Partner (2007)

Partner is a David Dhawan directorial. The lead cast of the movie includes Salman Khan, Govinda, Katrina Kaif, and Lara Dutta. The plot of the film revolves around a 'Love Guru' who assists other males, woos a widowed single mother, but becomes embroiled in controversies.

