Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' To Be A Remake Of Thala Ajith's 'Veeram'?

Salman Khan surprised fans when he announced he would be the lead star in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. According to an entertainment portal’s report, Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is a remake of Thala Ajith's Veeram. Reportedly, Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey was going to be Veeram’s remake but the producer, Sajid Nadiadwala changed his mind and chose this film instead to be the remake. Later rumours surfaced that stated Pooja Hegde as the film’s leading lady. The makers later made an official announcement that Pooja Hegde would be romancing Salman Khan in the film. Read more about Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Announcing my next film... KABHI EID KABHI DIWALI ....

STORY & PRODUCED BY SAJID NADIADWALA ...

DIRECTED by FARHAD SAMJI...



EID 2021 ... #SajidNadiadwala @NGEMovies @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @SKFilmsOfficial — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 10, 2020

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali remake of Thala Ajith's Veeram

Media reports have confirmed that the makers had already bought the rights of the Tamil film and were in search of a suitable remake to happen. They tweaked the story a bit in order to make it go along with the title and the understanding of the Indian audience. The source also said that Salman heard the story and immediately agreed to be part of this project.

About Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is an upcoming Bollywood drama film. The film is being helmed by Farhad Samji as director and Sajid Nadiadwala is going to be the film’s producer. The Thala Ajith's Veeram remake is supposed to hit the cinemas during Eid 2021. Fans will have to wait for any further announcements made by the producers or crew members.

