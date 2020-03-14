Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' To Star 'Bigg Boss 13' Runner-up Asim Riaz?

Hosted by superstar Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 13 was the most popular show on Indian television while it was on the air. Asim Riaz, who was the first runner up of the reality show, became one of the most popular celebs after his stint on the show. Now, according to the latest reports by various entertainment portals, Asim Riaz will be working with Salman Khan once again in the upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Asim Riaz to play a prominent role in Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali?

According to reports, Bigg Boss 13 runnerup Asim Riaz is all set to play the role of Salman Khan's brother in the upcoming film, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. These reports are yet to be confirmed, as neither Salman Khan nor Asim Riaz has officially shared this news on social media.

However, despite the fact that these reports are still rumours, fans are already excited to see Asim Riaz on the big screen.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will be Salman Khan's next film after Radhe. The film is directed by Farhad Samji and also stars actor Pooja Hegde as the female lead. Produced by renowned filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is set to release on Eid of 2021.

Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is not the only Bollywood project that Asim Riaz is working on. Recently, he featured in a music video, Mere Angne Mein, where he was alongside one of Bollywood's most popular dancers, Jacqueline Fernandez. Moreover, Asim Riaz is also working on another music video, titled Kalla Sohna Nai, where he will star alongside his alleged girlfriend, Himanshi Khurana.

