Salman Khan's Pics With His Film Directors; From Prabhu Deva To Kabir Khan

Bollywood News

Salman Khan has been a part of Bollywood for almost three decades now and has worked with several Bollywood directors. Check out some of his pics with them.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is currently busy hosting the television's biggest reality show, Bigg Boss season 13. He will be next seen in Radhe, reportedly releasing in 2020. Check out some of Salman Khan's photos with the directors of his films. 

Salman Khan with David Dhawan

Salman Khan posted a picture on Instagram wishing David Dhawan on his birthday. He shared a blurry throwback picture of him alongside Dhawan. Salman captioned the post saying, "The best entertaining director who has given me the maximum films and hits. Happy birthday! #DavidDhawan" Salman Khan and David Dhawan's collaboration started back in 1997 with Judwaa. Since then, the duo has delivered several hits like Partner, Biwi No. 1, Maine Pyaar Kyu Kiya

ALSO READ | Salman Khan cancels Houston show organised by Pakistani event organiser: Reports

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

Salman Khan with Prabhu Deva

Salman Khan and Prabhu Deva have delivered numerous Bollywood hits together. While promoting Dabangg 3, Salman Khan shared a picture of him and Prabhu Deva from the sets of Munna Badnam Hua. Apart from Dabangg 3, Prabhu Deva has also helmed Salman Khan's 2009 hit Wanted. The action-duo will be next seen in Radhe

ALSO READ | Neither Salman Khan nor Varun Dhawan will star in the upcoming 'Judwaa 3'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

Salman Khan with Arbaaz Khan

Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan are two iconic brother duo in the industry. Arbaaz Khan has directed Salman's movie Dabangg 2. Arbaaz recently shared an Instagram video of the duo visiting Indore, Arbaaz and Salman Khan's birthplace, for Dabangg 3's shooting. 

ALSO READ | Salman Khan recollects a childhood incident with Arbaaz Khan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arbaaz Khan (@arbaazkhanofficial) on

Salman Khan with Sohail Khan

Sohail Khan is the youngest of the three Khan brothers. Sohail Khan has seemingly been Salman's lucky charm as all Salman-Sohail movies are among the top Bollywood hits. He has directed movies like Hello Brother, Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, Garv: Pride and Honour. The below post sees a shot of Salman and Sohail from Tubelight.  

ALSO READ | Salman Khan's fmr co-star Pooja Dadwal, who he helped during illness, to make a comeback

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by sohail khan (@sohailkhanofficial) on

Salman Khan with Kabir Khan

This post is from the trailer launch of Salman Khan and Kabir Khan collaboration, Tubelight. Salman Khan has featured in few Kabir Khan movies, which have gone on to be some of the greatest hits of the industry. The collaboration delivered films like Tubelight, Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Sultan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kabir Khan (@kabirkhankk) on

Image Source - Salman Khan's Instagram

 

 

Published:
