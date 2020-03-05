Salman Khan's Memorable Songs From 'Veer' Which Marked Zareen Khan's Debut

Salman Khan essayed the role of Veer Pratap Singh in the 2010 film Veer: An Epic Love Story of a Warrior. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film marked the debut of Zareen Khan and also starred Mithun Chakraborty, Sohail Khan and Jackie Shroff. Veer received mix reviews from the audiences and performed average at the box office. However, the songs in the film were much appreciated.

Also Read | Salman Khan's Chic And Elegant Looks In Sharp Black Outfits Can Steal Hearts, See Pics

Salman Khan’s best songs in Veer

Surili Akhiyon Wale

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan sang Surili Akhiyon Wale with additional vocals by Suzanne D’Mello. The music was given by Sajid-Wajid. Salman Khan as Veer tries to find Princess Yashodhara, played by Zareen Khan, in London. It is said to be the most popular song from the film. A duet version of the song was also released in which the female voice was by Sunidhi Chauhan.

Salaam Aaya

Salaam Aaya is a romantic track sung by Roop Kumar Rathod, Shreya Ghoshal and Suzanne D'Mello. Salman Khan and Zareen Khan are seen dancing together. The two were adored by many. The video song has more than 73 million views on YouTube. It also features Sohail Khan and Jackie Shroff.

Also Read | Salman Khan Thanks Fans In Own Style As He Crosses 30 Million Followers On Instagram

Meherbaniyan

Veer presents a dance performance even after being injured to impress Princess Yashodhara in front of the entire college. Veer’s brother, Punya Pratap Singh (Sohail Khan),a joins in. Meherbaniya is a peppy song sung by Sonu Nigam. The music was composed by Sajid-Wajid.

Also Read | When Salman Khan Shared The Screen With Other Biggies But Shone Through

Taali

Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Mithun Chakraborty and Neena Gupta featured in Taali song. The Pindaris celebrate their win in the song and Prithvi Singh (Mithun Chakraborty) shows his love towards his wife. Veer thinks about Princess Yashodhara and imagines that she is with him in a segment. The dance celebration number is sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Sonu Nigam, Wajid and Neuman Pinto. Sajid-Wajid composed the music.

Also Read | Salman Khan's 'Radhe' Teaser To Release With Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi'?

Veer movie plot

In twentieth-century British India, Pindari leader Prithvi Singh narrates his story to a reporter from the London Times. A story of betrayal and deceit at the hands of the British and Madhavgarh's Raja Gyanendra Singh, which led to the massacre of 4500 Pindaris. It has extreme valour, fierce pride and poignant love.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.