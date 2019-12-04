Salman Khan Confesses It Was Difficult To 'match Steps With Prabhudeva' For Munna Badnaam

Dabangg 3 has released the party anthem of the year- Munna Badnam Hua. A twist on the song from the first Dabangg film Munni Badnam Hui, this song features Salman Khan, Prabhu Deva and Warina Hussain. Reprising his role as the small-town cop Chulbul Pandey, Salman Khan tries to match steps with the legendary Prabhudheva.

The YouTube channel Salman Khan films have recently released a video on the making of the hit song from Dabangg 3, Munna Badnam Hua. In the BTS video, Salman Khan is seen prepping for the performance and also introducing the viewers to the set of the song. A lot of dancers can be seen moving about in colourful outfits while the set itself has a very ‘bling-bling’ appearance with neon lights everywhere.

In the video, Salman Khan is seen giving shots on a hanging khatiyya. Music director Sajid-Wajid informs the fans that Munna Badnam Hua is such a popular and quirky dance number that one will immediately start dancing to it. Salman also says that the dance has quite a lot of unique steps which are not only fun to watch but also to perform.

Salman Khan has trouble matching up to Prabhu Deva in Munna Badnaam Hua

Later in the video, Salman Khan said that he had trouble dancing with Prabhudheva. He also added that Prabhudheva makes sure one really dances to the songs. Prabhudheva will also feature in the video of Munna Badnaam Hua along with Salman Khan performing some steps together.

Munna Badnam Hua is supposed to be a faceoff between Salman Khan and Prabhudheva. Prabhudheva gestures Warina Hussain to call and this angers Salman’s character. In an attempt to impress the girl, Salman’s character challenges Prabhudheva to a dance-off that is the Munna Badnaam Hua song.

Dabangg 3 is the third film in Salman Khan’s cop franchise, Dabangg. This third instalment is supposed to be a prequel to the previous two movies in the franchise. Sonakshi Sinha will be seen reprising her role as Rajjo, Chulbul’s wife while South Indian actor Sudeep will reportedly play the villain. Dabangg 3 is being directed by Prabhudheva and is all set to hit the theatres on December 20, 2019.

