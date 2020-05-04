Salman Khan's 'Yuvvraaj': Here Are Some Lesser-known Facts About The Movie; Read

Salman Khan is one of the highly celebrated actors in Bollywood. The actor was last seen sharing screen space with Sonakshi Sinha in Prabhu Deva's Dabangg 3. He will next be seen sharing screen space with Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda in Prabhu Deva's Radhe: You Most Wanted Bhai.

He has given the audience some blockbusters including Sultan (2016), Kick (2014), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), Wanted (2009), Bodyguard (2011), Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) and many more. Of all his performances, the one in Yuvvraaj remains quite close to fans.

Yuvvraaj features Salman Khan, Boman Irani, Katrina Kaif, Zayed Khan, and others in prominent roles. The movie got released in the year 2008 and is directed and produced by Subhash Ghai. With all that said, read some of the interesting trivia about the movie.

Salman Khan's Yuvvraaj trivia

Katrina Kaif's voice in the movie is dubbed.

Initially, Aamir Khan was offered to portray the prominent role of Deven Yuvvraaj in the movie but the actor declined as he, reportedly, did not like the script of the movie.

Shah Rukh Khan was offered to portray the role of Gyanesh in the flick, but the actor declined the request.

In the year 1991, superstar Salman Khan and late Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor were working for a project titled Sauteley. It was based on the film, Rain Man. The project got shelved and years later, director Subhash Ghai edited the script and made Yuvraaj.

The film features three Bollywood superstars, that is Mithun Chakraborty, Salman Khan, and Anil Kapoor.

Katrina Kaif's anti-family man dialogue in the movie turned out to be a popular meme.

It was the first movie where A. R. Rahman, Gulzar Shaib, and Subhash Ghai worked together.

