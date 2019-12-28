Salman Khan Opens Up About His Fitness Regimen And Health

Salman Khan, who recently graced the big screen with Dabangg 3, has managed to steal the hearts of the audience with his sheer talent and unmatched screen presence. Besides being famous for his journey in Bollywood, the actor is also considered as a fitness icon by many. Recently, Salman Khan spilt some secrets about his fitness regime and how his doctor advises him not to stretch himself, given his health condition. Here are the details.

Salman Khan opens up about his doctor's advice

In a recently held media interaction, Salman Khan, who just celebrated his 54th birthday on December 27, spoke about his extensive fitness regime and upcoming movies. On being asked about his fitness motivation for the new year, Salman Khan confessed that he doesn't feel his age. The actor added that his mother, Salma Khan opines that he is still stuck at the age of 13. However, Salman also revealed that he has been getting injured a lot more than before and has started feeling more pain than usual. Salman revealed that despite getting several fractures, strained muscles and torn ligaments, he still works hard and sleeps only for four hours. Speaking about initiating the Bollywood cop-franchise with Dabangg, Salman Khan remarked that he wished to change the image of a cop in India.

All about Dabangg 3

Starring Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar in the leading roles, Dabangg 3 is the third film from the Dabangg franchise. The much-anticipated action entertainer will mark the Bollywood debut of Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar. Directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salma Khan and Arbaaz Khan, the film released on December 20, 2019. Reportedly, Dabangg 3 has minted in ₹40 crores till date.

#Dabangg3 first day : 24.5cr nett amidst nationwide protest and less shows



Trade : Shocking , very low , SalmanKhan loosing his stardom#Goodnewwz : 17.5cr nett with normal situation and higher no of shows



Trade : Outstanding ,Huge , blah blah



Feel the difference !! — Rahul verma (@RahulVerma4860) December 28, 2019

There is no doubt that if it had been any other actor other than salman #Dabangg3 would have collected maximum 30-35 cr on its first 2 days. Audience response bhi mixed hai aur protest violence bhi. Hats off to @BeingSalmanKhan stardom. — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 21, 2019

