'Salute all your efforts': Ayushmann Khurrana hails CISF for brilliant work in North East

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana who is shooting for his next Anubhav Sinha directorial film Anek in Assam, recently sent a video message while praising the stupendous work done by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in Guwahati. The actor who was deeply touched by the commendable work done by the earned forces amid the pandemic sent a video message and expressed his gratitude for their selfless work.

Ayushmann Khurrana sends video message to CISF personnel

The armed forces of India have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic in India, protecting the citizens in uncertain times. The Bala actor expressed his gratitude towards the front line warriors in the video and said, "I would like to congratulate all the majors and soldiers from the CISF Guwahati regiment on how right since COVID-19 unfolded, until now, they have contributed to the aviation security with patience and valour."

Adding, saluting the bravery and valour shown by the warriors in these tough times, Ayushmann said, "I truly salute all your efforts to serve. I truly hope you stay safe and healthy.” The Article 15 actor has always been inspired by the army-men in India who selflessly devote their lives to protect others. Apart from the people, the actor was also moved by the terrific beauty of the state after he went for a jungle safari at Kaziranga National Park with his family. The actor who is always fascinated by the wildlife and its beauty cherished the opportunity that he received to go on a jungle safari and explore nature. According to news agency ANI, the actor called himself a “wildlife enthusiast” and said, “I have cherished opportunities to go on safaris.” For the 36-year-old actor, the memory of visiting the National park has been etched in his memory for lifelong. Further, he shared his willingness to "reignite" his passion for exploring the wildlife more so that he can create more memories that will stay for long.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be seen in Anek which is set to hit the big screens on September 17. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film will mark the second collaboration of the director with Ayushmann after Article 15. Apart from Anek, he will also be seen in Doctor G and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

