Samantha Akkineni Flaunts Her Gym Look, Love-struck Fans Call Her 'fierce Lady'

On Tuesday morning, Samantha Akkineni took to her Instagram handle and posted a stunning picture of herself from the gym. As seen in the pic, Samantha sported an all-black athleisure beneath a silver jacket. Not to miss her hair braids that stole the show.

Samantha Akkineni's Instagram post garnered a lot of attention on the internet as fans rushed to comment on her photo. A user went on to call Samantha a 'fierce lady', whereas many were in awe of her love for fitness. An amused fan also expressed excitement to watch the actor in The Family Man Season 2. "Can't wait to see you in The Family Man Season 2", read a user's comment on her post.

Samantha Akkineni flaunts her gym look

Recently, Samantha Akkineni posted a video as The Family Man clocked a year. The promo ended with a caption that read, "Season 2 coming soon." It was on August 27, when Samantha Akkineni took to her Instagram story and gave a peek into her dubbing studio. The actor also expressed that the viewers are in for a fun ride. Samantha wrapped up dubbing for The Family Man 2. Sharing the picture of her studio, Akkineni wrote, "Dubbing for The Family Man Season 2. Omg, you guys are in for a crazy ride." She then thanked the creators of the show, Raj and DK. The web series is expected to release in October 2020.

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni Crosses 12M Followers On Instagram, Shares Glamorous Pic Of Herself

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni Shares Glimpse Of Her Grooming Session, Calls It Her 'favourite Routine'

Samantha was last seen in the film, Jaanu. She is roped in for Vignesh Shivan's upcoming direction, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. In February 2020, the makers of the film unveiled a captivating motion-poster of the movie.

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal will chronicle the love triangle between the three stars. More so, in the film, Samantha and Nayanthara will be plotted against each other. The movie is bankrolled by Lalit Kumar under his production banner and the music of the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. "A three-way love story for the first time on screen, and epic clash", read the caption on the poster.

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni's Candid Pic With Naga Chaitanya From Their Wedding Screams Love

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni Reveals What Made Her Cry Recently And It Is Something Special; Read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.